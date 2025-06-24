Mumbai weather update: Yellow alert for heavy rains, high tide warning issued | Check IMD forecast Mumbai rain and high tide forecast: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the city till June 26, besides issuing a high tide warning. People have been advised not to go near seashores during this period. Check complete weather forecast for Mumbai here.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai till Thursday, June 26, warning of intensified rainfall in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued a high tide warning as the city prepares for a wet and potentially disruptive week.

According to the IMD, Mumbai will see heavy showers on 23 and 24 June under generally cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain warm and humid, with minimums around 26°C and highs reaching 31°C to 32°C.

Mumbai rains forecast by IMD

On 25 June, rain is expected to ease slightly, bringing moderate showers with continued cloud cover. Temperatures are likely to range between 25°C and 32°C. The intensity of rainfall is forecast to increase again on 26 June, with another spell of heavy rain and temperatures between 24°C and 31°C.

The rainy conditions will persist into 27 and 28 June, with slightly cooler maximum temperatures of 29°C and 30°C, while minimums are expected to stay between 23°C and 24°C.

Commuters should be prepared for delays, traffic congestion, and waterlogging in low-lying areas. With the monsoon now well established in the region, carrying umbrellas or raincoats is strongly advised for daily travel.

Mumbai high tide warning, BMC puts departments on alert

The IMD has issued a high tide warning for the period from 24 to 28 June, during which the sea is expected to experience high waves daily.

High tides refer to waves exceeding 4.5 metres in height. The highest tide is expected on 26 June.

Mumbai high tides: Advisory for people

In view of the high tides, the BMC has instructed all concerned departments to remain on alert. The Mumbai civic body has also appealed to the public to stay away from the seashore during high tide hours.

This year, between June and September—during the monsoon season—a total of 19 major high tides are expected.

High tide schedule for this week