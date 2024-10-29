Mumbai weather update: Rainfall, thunderstorm predicted for city during Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rainfall, thunderstorm predicted for Mumbai during Diwali.

As various cities are preparing to celebrate Diwali this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rain and thundershowers for Mumbai during Diwali celebrations. The weather office said that starting from Wednesday, Mumbai and Thane can expect light rainfall and thundershowers till Thursday and Friday, respectively. However, no alert has been issued yet by the IMD.

In the meantime, the IMD has issued a yellow alert from Wednesday to Friday for Raigad and Ratnagiri, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate showers, along with gusty winds.

The IMD had on October 15 announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai. Even as rains continued subsequently, the monsoon began to recede gradually, resulting in a rise in temperatures.

As per the updates from the IMD, there was no trainfall between Sunday and Monday morning in both the island city and suburban areas of Mumbai. However, because of the influx of northerly winds, temperatures remained one degree below normal, ranging between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD, however, maintained that the city may only receive light showers with thunderstorm activity during the evenings.