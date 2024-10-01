Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Schoolgirl killed, father injured after speeding truck hits bike near Oberoi Mall in Mumbai

A tragic accident occurred near Oberoi Mall in Mumbai's Goregaon area when a speeding truck collided with a bicycle, killing a schoolgirl and seriously injuring her father. The girl died at the scene, while her father was rushed to the hospital.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 11:13 IST
Mumbai road accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Schoolgirl killed, father injured after speeding truck hits bike near Oberoi Mall in Mumbai.

A schoolgirl was killed and her father seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into a bicycle in Mumbai's Goregaon area this morning. The accident happened near the Oberoi Mall when the girl was on her way to school with her father.

"A speeding truck hit a bike this morning in Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai in which a school girl died and a man was injured. The accident took place near Oberoi Mall. When the girl was going to school with her father, a speeding truck hit them. The girl died on the spot. On receiving the information, the officers of Dindoshi Police Station reached the spot and took the truck driver into their custody," said Mumbai Police.

 

