Image Source : FILE PHOTO Schoolgirl killed, father injured after speeding truck hits bike near Oberoi Mall in Mumbai.

A schoolgirl was killed and her father seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into a bicycle in Mumbai's Goregaon area this morning. The accident happened near the Oberoi Mall when the girl was on her way to school with her father.

"A speeding truck hit a bike this morning in Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai in which a school girl died and a man was injured. The accident took place near Oberoi Mall. When the girl was going to school with her father, a speeding truck hit them. The girl died on the spot. On receiving the information, the officers of Dindoshi Police Station reached the spot and took the truck driver into their custody," said Mumbai Police.