Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg with his own revolver, says Mumbai Police

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda on Tuesday morning was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver and was rushed to the nearest hospital, a senior Mumbai Police official said. According to reports, the incident happened early morning at around 5 am. The actor has been admitted to nearby Criticare hospital, Andheri.

According to the police, after the firing incident was reported, the cops reached the spot immediately, police said. The police have taken possession of Govinda's gun and are investigating the case.

“We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said. “The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious,” he said.