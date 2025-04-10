Mumbai: Train services to be hit on April 11-12 due to mega block | Check affected stations, timings Western Railway will impose a mega block for bridge repair between Mahim and Bandra on the nights of April 11–12 and April 12–13, disrupting suburban and long-distance train services. The block will last around nine and half hours each night.

Mumbai: Western Railway will carry out a major repair operation on the intervening nights of April 11–12 and April 12–13, affecting several suburban and long-distance trains due to the re-girdering of a bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations. According to a release issued on Wednesday, each night’s block will last for nine and half hours. Train services will be suspended from 11 pm on April 11 until 8:30 am on April 12, and again from 11:30 pm on April 12 until 9 am on April 13. Block timings will vary for fast and slow lines. “During the execution of the work, a few suburban services as well as Mail/Express trains will be affected,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Trains to be cancelled

In total, 334 trains will be fully cancelled — 132 on April 11 and 202 on April 12 — while 185 services will be partially cancelled, with 68 affected on the first day and 117 on the second. To accommodate commuters, Western Railway plans to operate 110 additional services — 42 on April 11 and 68 on April 12. Nine long-distance trains will be partially cancelled and around 11 other services will be either regulated or rescheduled.

The upcoming mega block scheduled between Mahim and Bandra stations on the nights of April 11–12 and April 12–13 will impact several stations on Mumbai's Western Railway line. During this period, certain trains will skip stops at the following stations:​

Mahalaxmi​ Lower Parel​ Prabhadevi​ Matunga Road​ Mahim​ Khar Road

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and check for detailed service alterations to avoid inconvenience during these periods.​

Western Railway’s suburban network stretches from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu Road in Palghar district, carrying over 30 lakh daily passengers.

(With PTI inputs)