Mumbai traffic advisory issued for Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Check route diversions

Mumbai traffic advisory: In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory on December 5. On Thursday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs.

The oathtaking ceremony will be held at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai at 5.30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and top BJP leaders will attend the event.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check details

In the advisory, the Mumbai Traffic Police said suggested to avoid obstruction and inconvenience to public and said the order will remain in force from 12pm on December 5 till the end of the program.

Mumbai traffic advisory: No parking at Azad Maidan

Because of the event, no parking facilities are available at Azad Maidan and the attendees are urged to use public transport, particularly local trains, to reach the venue.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check road closures