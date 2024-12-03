Mumbai traffic advisory issued for Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Check timing, affected routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Check Mumbai traffic advisory.

A traffic advisory has been issued and list of restirctions have been imposed in Mumbai ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 68th death anniversary which is known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The Mumbai traffic advisory has been issued from December 5-7 to manage the large influx of visitors at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check timing

To manage the large gathering and ensure their safety, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed starting at 6:00 AM on December 5 until midnight on December 7.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check restrictions

The Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road will remain closed from Siddhivinayak Temple to Hinduja Hospital. Commuters should access through Pandurang Naik Road.

Onthe SK Bole Road, the northbound traffic allowed from Siddhivinayak to Portuguese Church. Southbound entry restricted.

The Ranade Road, Dnyneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Roads (North & South), M.B. Raut Road, and Katariya Road are closed for vehicular traffic.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check router closures

The SV Road is closed from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction.

The LJ Road is closed from Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction.

The Gokhale Road is closed from Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka.

The Senapati Bapat Road is closed from Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka.

The Tilak Bridge and all access points to NC Kelkar Road will be closed.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check alternate parking facilities