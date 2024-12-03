Mumbai traffic advisory issued for Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Check timing, affected routes

A traffic advisory has been issued and list of restirctions have been imposed in Mumbai ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 68th death anniversary which is known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The Mumbai traffic advisory has been issued from December 5-7 to manage the large influx of visitors at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park in Dadar.
Mumbai traffic advisory: Check timing
- To manage the large gathering and ensure their safety, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed starting at 6:00 AM on December 5 until midnight on December 7.
- Mumbai traffic advisory: Check restrictions
- The Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road will remain closed from Siddhivinayak Temple to Hinduja Hospital. Commuters should access through Pandurang Naik Road.
- Onthe SK Bole Road, the northbound traffic allowed from Siddhivinayak to Portuguese Church. Southbound entry restricted.
- The Ranade Road, Dnyneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Roads (North & South), M.B. Raut Road, and Katariya Road are closed for vehicular traffic.
Mumbai traffic advisory: Check router closures
- The SV Road is closed from Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction.
- The LJ Road is closed from Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction.
- The Gokhale Road is closed from Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka.
- The Senapati Bapat Road is closed from Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka.
- The Tilak Bridge and all access points to NC Kelkar Road will be closed.
Mumbai traffic advisory: Check alternate parking facilities
- Senapati Bapat Marg: Locations near Mahim and Dadar West.
- Kamgar Stadium: Near Senapati Bapat Marg.
- India Bulls International Centre & One India Bulls Centre: Elphinstone.
- Kohinoor Square and Lodha Compound: Dadar and Lower Parel.
- Five Gardens, Adenwala Road, and Nathalal Parekh Road: Matunga East.
- RAK Road and Wadala West areas.