Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's visit, check restrictions, list of routes to avoid

Mumbai traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been imposed ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai for the inauguration of the ISKCON Temple on Wednesday. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented a series of traffic restrictions in Kharghar. These restrictions have been imposed to ensure smooth traffic flow and manage the expected large crowd at the event.

The the ISKCON Temple inauguration ceremony will take place at 5 PM in Sector 23 and officials anticipate a significant turnout, including dignitaries, ministers from both the Central and State governments and a large gathering of political leaders and members of the public.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check restrictions

As per the traffic advisory, vehicles have been banned from entering the area from Ove Gaon Police Station to J Kumar Circle and Green Heritage on both sides of the road. However, VIP vehicles, police vehicles, emergency services, government vehicles and those attending the event will be allowed entry.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check alternate routes