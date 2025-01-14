Mumbai traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi's visit, check restrictions, list of routes to avoid

Mumbai traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions have been imposed ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai for the inauguration of the ISKCON Temple on Wednesday. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented a series of traffic restrictions in Kharghar. These restrictions have been imposed to ensure smooth traffic flow and manage the expected large crowd at the event.
The the ISKCON Temple inauguration ceremony will take place at 5 PM in Sector 23 and officials anticipate a significant turnout, including dignitaries, ministers from both the Central and State governments and a large gathering of political leaders and members of the public.
Mumbai traffic advisory: Check restrictions
As per the traffic advisory, vehicles have been banned from entering the area from Ove Gaon Police Station to J Kumar Circle and Green Heritage on both sides of the road. However, VIP vehicles, police vehicles, emergency services, government vehicles and those attending the event will be allowed entry.
Mumbai traffic advisory: Check alternate routes
- Vehicles entering from Prashant Corner towards Ove Gaon Police Station and intending to reach J Kumar Circle must turn left at Ove Gaon Chowk.
- Cars coming from Ove Gaon Chowk to J Kumar Circle should turn right at Prashant Corner.
- Motorists coming from Shilp Chowk aiming for J Kumar Circle must reach Green Heritage Chowk and then turn accordingly.
- Traffic coming from Gram Vikas Bhavan intending to turn left at Green Heritage Chowk should continue straight to BD Somani School.
- Cars coming from Central Park Metro Station heading to Ove Gaon Police Station should turn right and proceed accordingly.
- Vehicles coming from Ove Gaon Chowk to Gurudwara will need to go straight to Gram Vikas Bhavan Chowk and turn left.
- Traffic from Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara must turn right at Ove Gaon Chowk.
- Vehicles coming from Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School should turn right at BD Somani School Chowk.