Mumbai to get Gold Line Metro soon to connect with Navi Mumbai, Rs 15,000 crore finalised

Mumbai will soon get the Gold Line Metro, also known as Metro 8, connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, as the new Maharashtra government is planning to decide on the executing agency for this crucial infrastructure project.

Gold Line Metro to enhance connectivity

Right now, there is no mass rapid transport system (MRTS) to link the two airports, and the Metro 8 corridor will be designed to bridge this gap.

It should be noted that the Gold Line Metro project was the main topic of discussion ahead of the assembly elections to determine which agency would handle its execution, as the route spans both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The MMRDA and the Maharashtra government said they supported the execution of the project by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) through the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro).

As the Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to open next year, the newly-formed government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is now expected to expedite the Metro 8 project.

Gold Line Metro project: Check cost

The Gold Line Metro project is estimated at Rs 15,000 crore and it will be built to accommodate a daily ridership of nine lakh passengers, which underscores its importance for both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai’s infrastructure.

However, the final decision on the executing agency is crucial to ensure timely completion of the project, especially with the Navi Mumbai airport's impending inauguration.