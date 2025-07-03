Mumbai: Teen son of TV actor dies by suicide after argument over tuition classes Mumbai suicide case: Kandivali Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and stated that no foul play is suspected at this stage, and authorities are working to determine the exact floor from which the boy jumped.

Mumbai:

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Kandivali area, where the 14-year-old son of a television actor died by suicide after an argument over attending tuition classes. The boy reportedly jumped from a high-rise residential building on Wednesday (July 2). The incident occurred around 6:00 pm at a residential complex where the actor, known for her work in Gujarati and Hindi television serials, lives on the 51st floor, according to police officials.

The Class 9 student had reportedly been reluctant to attend tuition, leading to an argument with his mother. Shortly after, he left the apartment, descended a few floors, and tragically jumped to his death. A fellow resident informed the mother after witnessing the incident.

Police investigation underway

The Kandivali police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and stated that no foul play is suspected at this stage. Authorities are working to determine the exact floor from which the boy jumped. As part of the ongoing investigation, officials may also visit the boy’s school and tuition centre to gather further information about his mental state and possible stressors.

This deeply distressing incident highlights growing concerns around adolescent mental health and academic pressure.

Teen girl pushed to death from Mumbai building by minor boy

In another shocking incident in Mumbai earlier, a 16-year-old boy was booked for murder after allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl to her death from a building terrace and attempting to stage it as a suicide, police officials confirmed. The tragic event occurred on June 24 when the girl, a student at an international school, went to meet the boy at a residential complex in Bhandup (West). She had reportedly been under academic stress and had gone to confide in the boy, who was a close friend.

According to investigators, the two climbed atop a water tank on the building’s terrace, located on the D-wing, where their conversation escalated into a heated argument about dating. In the course of the argument, the boy allegedly pushed the girl off the terrace, leading to her fatal fall.

Attempt to mislead police

After the incident, the boy tried to cover his tracks by throwing the girl's mobile phone from the terrace, which landed near the E-wing of the building. When questioned by police, he initially claimed the girl had jumped from a window on the 30th or 31st floor due to stress related to her studies.

However, CCTV footage from the building contradicted his statement. Upon further questioning, the boy confessed to pushing the girl, confirming it was not a suicide.

Murder charges filed

The Bhandup police have registered a case of murder against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has been sent to a juvenile detention centre in Dongri. The case has raised fresh concerns about teenage mental health, interpersonal conflict, and the increasing severity of violence among juveniles.