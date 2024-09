Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Schools to remain shut in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai rains: Schools and colleges will remain shut on Thursday in Mumbai because of heavy rains. And the classes might resume on Friday after the weather conditions become normal in the city.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai till Thursday morning at 8.30 am.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration issued guidelinesd and urged the Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required.