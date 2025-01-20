Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Joint CP felicitates police officials for intensive efforts to arrest accused

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Police officials felicitated at the Commissioner's office

The Mumbai Police officials who caught the accused, Shariful, in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case were felicitated on Monday. Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) of the Mumbai Police Satyanarayan Chaudhary felicitated 75 police officials of the Bandra Police Station for their intensive efforts.

The officials were honoured at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The honoured police officials were given the appreciation certificate. According to the information, these officials worked tirelessly for three days with a bare minimum rest until Shariful was arrested.

How police caught accused?

According to the information, Shahzad's mobile number came to the police through a UPI transaction. After tracing the number, the police found out the location of him. After this, more than 100 policemen started searching for the accused.

Labour contractor led Mumbai Police to attacker

A labour contractor helped Mumbai Police to reach Shariful Islam Shahzad. An officer said that during the investigation, the police came to know that the accused was seen outside Dadar railway station three times and he also went to Worli Koliwada. The police examined hundreds of CCTV footage and found that the attacker had gone to a labour contractor in the area. The police traced him to a labour camp in the Thane district. The accused has previously worked in a hotel in Thane and has no criminal record so far. The labour contractor informed the police that the accused had paid for parathas and water bottles through UPI.