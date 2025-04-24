Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital offers free treatment to kin of deceased, those injured in Pahalgam attack The announcement from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital came after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre on Thursday stated that it will provide free medical treatment to individuals who have lost their family members or have been injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The announcement from the hospital comes after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon.

"We at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre are deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. On behalf of our entire board, under the guidance of Charuben Mehta (Founder, Permanent Trustee for Life, Lilavati Hospital), I extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families," Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre Permanent Trustee Rajesh Mehta said in a statement.

"In this hour of national grief, we stand in unwavering solidarity with our fellow citizens, the Indian Army, and the Government of India. As part of our commitment to serve humanity, we are offering free medical treatment to those injured in this attack and to individuals who have lost a family member," he said.

Those requiring medical care and support to contact the hospital immediately, Mehta said.

(With inputs from PTI)