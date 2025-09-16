IndiGo in a statement, said, "While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected again in #Pune, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations. While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date. Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute. Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared."