Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Mumbai, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday faced heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic and causing waterlogging. Rain-related incidents like the falling of a tree, a short circuit, a house collapse, and a landslide were recorded.

A man pulls a cart in a waterlogged area following rainfall in Mumbai.
Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra. Possibility of lightning and thunder accompanied with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is also very likely during the above period. On Monday, King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla, and other low-lying areas were marooned. The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. Interestingly, some portion of the road on the JJ Flyover was also submerged, and an underpass built at Worli to access the coastal road also went underwater.

 

Live updates :Mumbai, Pune rains

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy rainfall disrupts daily life in Maharashtra's Jalna

    Jalna: Early morning visuals show heavy rainfall disrupting daily life, with vehicles submerged and water entering residential areas. Severe waterlogging has become a major concern for locals.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Schools closed in Beed district

    Maharashtra's Beed district has announced the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on September 16 in response to the continuous heavy rainfall and flooding in the region. The decision, confirmed by local authorities, comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, with the adverse weather conditions making it unsafe for travel and outdoor activities. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, and further updates will be provided as necessary.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues orange alert for parts of Marathwada, yellow for Vidarbha

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Beed districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The Marathwada region, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is expected to receive heavy showers for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Additionally, a 'yellow alert' has been issued for several parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region for the next two days.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IndiGo issues advisory

    IndiGo in a statement, said, "While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected again in #Pune, there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations. While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date. Check your flight status on our website or app before heading to the airport. And with waterlogging and slow-moving traffic likely, allow some extra time for your commute. Stay safe on the roads, and travel prepared."

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues Orange alert

    The India Meteorological Department has issued ‘orange alert’ for Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Beed districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Sep 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD predicts very heavy to very heavy rain

    For the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted "cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain" at isolated places in Mumbai and suburbs with a possibility of thunder and lightning, besides gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph.

