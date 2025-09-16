The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra. Possibility of lightning and thunder accompanied with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is also very likely during the above period. On Monday, King's Circle, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Kurla, and other low-lying areas were marooned. The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. The water-filled potholes further worsened the road traffic conditions. Interestingly, some portion of the road on the JJ Flyover was also submerged, and an underpass built at Worli to access the coastal road also went underwater.