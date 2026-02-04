Mumbai–Pune Expressway chokes as traffic comes to standstill after chemical tanker accident | Video Given the high-risk nature of the situation, chemical experts were called in for assessment. The state government was immediately alerted, after which BPCL and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed.

Mumbai:

Long queues of vehicles were reported on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for hours as traffic movement was brought to a halt. The disruption was triggered by an accident that occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday, when a tanker overturned on the road. Soon after the mishap, a gas leak was detected from the tanker, prompting immediate emergency measures.

A team of nearly 40 personnel from the Expressway Police and local administration rushed to the spot and began efforts to contain the leakage. However, officials soon discovered that the tanker was carrying propylene, a highly flammable chemical, raising serious safety concerns. Authorities warned that even a minor spark could have led to a catastrophic explosion.

Given the high-risk nature of the situation, chemical experts were called in for assessment. Following their inspection, it was made clear that no hasty action could be taken. The state government was immediately alerted, after which BPCL and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to the site.

NDRF, BPCL at work

NDRF and BPCL teams began full-scale operations at around 4:30 am on Wednesday. So far, officials have successfully shut two valves on the tanker, though leakage continues from one point. To mitigate the risk, empty tankers were brought in to transfer the hazardous chemical. After filling one tanker, the transfer process is currently underway into a second tanker.

Officials have stated that this is the first known incident on the expressway involving a tanker carrying propylene, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Drinking water and biscuits were distributed to passengers stranded in the traffic jam. Considering the inconvenience faced by the passengers, temporary toll-free entry and exit were provided at the concerned toll plaza.

CM Fadnavis seeks report

Meanwhile, the prolonged traffic shutdown caused severe inconvenience to commuters. Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the MSRDC to conduct a detailed inquiry. The report will assess the public hardship caused, examine lapses if any, and recommend additional preparedness measures to prevent or better manage similar incidents in the future.

Authorities have urged commuters to remain patient and follow advisories as safety operations continue at the site.