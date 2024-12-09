Monday, December 09, 2024
     
Mumbai Police gets message threatening blasts, attack on PM Modi, accused arrested

During the investigation, the Mumbai Police found out that the accused had sent similar hoax threat messages to the police of other states. He belongs to Jharkhand and was nabbed in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Mumbai
Published : Dec 09, 2024 8:37 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 8:37 IST
Man sends threat message of blasts, attack on Pm modi
Image Source : SAKET RAI/INDIA TV Accused Mirza Beg in police custody

Mumbai Police has arrested a man from Ajmer for sending a hoax message to the traffic division threatening bomb blasts in two states and an attack on PM Modi. On Saturday, a threat message was sent to the Traffic Division of Mumbai Police.

In the message sent on the Traffic Division's WhatsApp helpline number, the accused threatened to carry out blasts in Dhanbad and Mumbai, besides an attack on PM Modi. The message led to a quick start of an investigation during which, the police also found out that he had sent similar messages to police in other states. In other messages, he talked about an attack by two people associated with ISI.

Accused identified as Mirza Beg

Engaged in the investigation, the Mumbai Police team traced the location of the accused in Ajmer, Rajasthan and found out that the name of the accused was Mirza Mohammad Beg (36). He is a resident of Jharkhand and has worked in a private company in Gujarat.

Man lost job after reaching office drunk

The man sent threatening messages in anger as he got fired from his job. The Gujarat-based company fired him because he reached the office in an inebriated state. At present, the Mumbai Police team has brought the accused to Mumbai on transit remand and further investigation is underway. The police said that a case has been registered against the accused under section 351 (3) of the BNS.

