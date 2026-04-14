Mumbai music event tragedy: Two students die after suspected drug overdose; six nabbed

Mumbai:

Mumbai police have launched a major investigation after a late-night music event at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai’s Goregaon allegedly turned fatal, resulting in the death of two students and leaving another critically injured.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both reportedly students of a reputed MBA college in Mumbai. A 25-year-old woman is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment in the ICU at a nearby hospital.

The incident is believed to have occurred during a concert attended by a large group of college students on April 11. Preliminary inputs suggest that some attendees may have consumed narcotic substances, possibly MDMA, although officials have clarified that the exact substance involved will only be confirmed after forensic analysis.

Around midnight, several attendees reportedly began experiencing severe breathing difficulties. Emergency services were called, and the affected individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals. While both women were admitted to a trauma care facility, the male victim was taken to Lifeline Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have recorded statements from multiple students who attended the event, with initial testimonies indicating possible drug-related activity at the venue. Investigators are also examining a video from the party that has since gone viral on social media.

Six arrested after FIR

The Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai has registered a formal case, and arrests have been made in connection with the incident. At least six individuals have been taken into custody, including two college students and several event management personnel. Among those arrested are Vihaan alias Akash Samal (31), Sunny Vinod Jain, associated with NESCO event management, and Balakrishnan Balram, linked to internal security arrangements at the venue.

All accused have been remanded to three days of police custody.

Authorities have stated that it is still unclear who supplied the suspected narcotic substances and under what circumstances they were consumed. The investigation is ongoing, with police working to determine the exact chain of events that led to the fatalities.