Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before special court in Mumbai; next hearing on Feb 27

Image Source : PTI/FILE Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before a special court in Mumbai

Money laundering case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday appeared before a special court in Mumbai in the money laundering case filed against him. According to reports, the matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case.

However, the proceedings could not take place owing to the non-submission of summon reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case. Hence, the court adjourned the hearing on the matter to February 27.

ED arrested Raut in August 2022

Earlier in August 2022, the ED had arrested Raut for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

About the case

However, a special in Mumbai had granted him bail in November 2022. The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the 'Patra Chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as the Patra Chawl, in Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), a government agency, assigned a redevelopment contract for the Chawl to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a sister company of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The GACPL was supposed to build 672 flats for the tenants and also give some flats to MHADA. It was free to sell the remaining land to private developers.

But the tenants did not get a single flat in the last 14 years as the company did not redevelop the Patra Chawl and sold land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI) to other builders for Rs 1,034 crore, as per the ED.

(With PTI inputs)