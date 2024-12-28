Mumbai: MMRDA issues guidelines to curb construction dust, improve air quality

Follow us on Image Source : X MMRDA issues guidelines to improve Mumbai's air quality

In wake to improve Mumbai's air quality, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday issued stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution caused by construction activities in the city. In a communique issued today MMRDA said these measures are a critical step towards improving Mumbai's air quality and ensuring sustainable urban development. The guidelines include deployment of water sprinklers and fogging machines across all construction sites among other regulations.

Mumbai air quality: MMRDA's guidelines

The guidelines are devised to control dust, monitor construction activities, manage debris, and regulate vehicle transport at MMRDA project sites.

The regulations issued by MMRDA announced to control dust include deployment of water sprinklers and fogging machines across all construction sites, regular water sprinkling during earth-moving operations and on stacked materials as well as use of mechanical power sweeping machines for roads around project areas.

MMRDA has also announced the elimination of unauthorised dumping and optimised movement of construction and demolition (C&D) waste to minimise dust, strict adherence to guidelines for vehicles transporting construction materials, including proper coverings and permissions, and a complete ban on burning waste at project premises.

As per the official statement, the non-compliance will attract fines starting from Rs 5 lakh for the first instance, escalating to Rs 20 lakh and work suspension for repeated violations.

Guidelines effective immeadiately

The guidelines issued by MMRDA are effective immediately and are applicable to all ongoing and future MMRDA projects. Via the release, the executive engineers have been directed to oversee the implementation, maintain records, and report progress weekly.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' call for sustainable development

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region must align with the state's environmental priorities and ensure to build a sustainable and healthy urban ecosystem for future generations.

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said improving MMR's air quality is a top priority and these stringent measures will be instrumental in controlling pollution caused by construction activities.

"While implementing developmental projects, we equally emphasize environmental protection. We are committed to building a cleaner and more sustainable MMR," Shinde said.

(With PTI inputs)