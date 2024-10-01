Mumbai metro announces extension of train services during Navratri: 12 extra trips daily from Oct 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai metro announces extension of train services for Navratri.

For the Navratri celebrations, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) announced extension of its metro train services for the devotees. The announcement in this regard was made by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, who stressed the importance of enhancing transportation services to accommodate increased demand during the festive period.

To help the late-night rush of commuters attending Navratri celebrations, the Mumbai Metro authorities said additional metro services will be provided between October 7 and October 11, 2024 and during this time, 12 extra trips will be operated daily, with a headway of 15 minutes, to ensure that citizens attending midnight festivities can travel conveniently and economically.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee talked about the decision and said Navratri is a festival that brings people together, and it is their responsibility to provide efficient and safe transportation for all devotees and citizens.

he said by extending the metro train services, the Mumbai Metro is ensuring that commuters have an easy and comfortable travel option during late-night celebrations.”

Mumbai Metro: Check extended timetable

Andheri West to Gundavali:

23:15 PM - 00:24 AM

23:30 PM - 00:39 AM

23:45 PM - 00:54 AM

00:00 AM - 01:09 AM

00:15 AM - 01:24 AM

00:30 AM - 01:39 AM

Gundavali to Andheri West:

23:15 PM - 00:24 AM

23:30 PM - 00:39 AM

23:45 PM - 00:54 AM

00:00 AM - 01:09 AM

00:15 AM - 01:24 AM

00:30 AM - 01:39 AM