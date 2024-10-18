Mumbai Metro-3 offers total view of city from Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli to CSMT, check details

Follow us on Image Source : X The main stations on phase one of Mumbai-Metro-3 include BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz.

While the Mumbai-Metro-3 offers respite to the city’s officegoers, the remaining phases of the underground metro line pass through key landmarks, giving a total view of Mumbai city. It should be noted that phase one of the Mumbai Metro-3 aqua line, from Aarey Colony to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), was open to the public on October 7.

The main stations on phase one of Mumbai-Metro-3 include BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony JVLR (the only station at grade). And the rest of the metro line will completed in two more phases – BKC to Worli and Worli to Cuffe Parade.

Mumbai Metro-3 Phase 2: Check routes from BKC to Worli

The Phase 2 of the Mumbai Metro-3 will have the stations such as Dharavi, Shitaladevi Temple, Dadar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Mumbai Metro-3 Phase 2: List of iconic spots to view

Dharavi: The commuters can see Dharavi which is one of the country’s largest slums and notably, the life in Dharavi slum has been covered in various Hindi films.

Siddhivinayak Temple: While travelling in metro, you can see the temple in Prabhadevi which is a must-visit for any Ganpati devotee.

Worli: You can also see Worliwhich is a promenade, sea link to houses of famous celebrities, there is nothing you can’t find in the central Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro-3 Phase 3: Check routes from Worli to Cuffe Parade

The Phase 3 of the Mumbai metro will have the stations such as Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, Cuffe Parade

Mumbai Metro-3 Phase 3: List of iconic spots to view

Science Museum: On the route, you can see Science Museum which is a common picnic spot for schools. This centre in Worli is known for its interactive science exhibits. The science center is very informative not only for children but also for adults.

Mahalaxmi: You can also see Mahalaxmi which is an upscale neighbourhood in the city and is known for the Royal Western India Turf Club’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with horse races every year having visitors from around the world.