Mumbai shocker: Man found hanging from skywalk near BMC office in Ghatkopar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Mumbai shocker: In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of an unidentified man was found hanging from the skywalk near the N Ward Division of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, said police. Presently, the police are investigating this incident as the preliminary information suggests that it is a possible case of suicide.

Upon receiving information, the Mumbai Police team and the fire brigade personnel reached the spot of the incident. After retrieving the body from the skywalk, authorities sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

The incident has left everyone shocked. According to the information given by the police, the whole matter is being investigated by them. According to information received from the police, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

Newborn girl's body found in hospital toilet

Earlier, a newborn girl was found dead in the toilet of a state-run hospital in Latur, an official said on Sunday. A security guard of the hospital spotted the two-day-old girl's body on Saturday evening when he visited the toilet.

The body was lying dumped into the commode for People with Disability (PWD), said Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Hospital dean Dr Uday Mohite. Police are investigating the matter, an official said.

Also Read: Ministers to serve for 2.5 years, performance to be reviewed thereafter: CM Fadnavis after Cabinet expansion

Also Read: Ajit Pawar hints at ministerial opportunities for MLAs left out in Maharashtra cabinet expansion