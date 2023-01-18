Maharashtra: Man brutally stabbed to death in front of wife in Dharavi region, accused still at large

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Man brutally stabbed to death in front of wife in Dharavi region

Maharashtra crime: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants stabbed a man to death in front of his wife in Maharashtra. As per the information, the incident took place in Dharavi when the man was going somewhere with his wife on Tuesday night, January 17.

The police confirmed that the deceased, identified as Zahid, was a watchman by profession. The deceased's wife was also injured while trying to save her husband, they stated. The police claimed that Zahid was severely injured after being stabbed multiple times by assailants, who fled the scene after committing the crime.

Accused killed the man out of animosity!

Following the incident, Zahid was rushed to Sion hospital where doctors him declared dead. The preliminary probe suggests the case the accused killed the man out of animosity.

It should be noted here that the 90-foot road of Dharavi, where the man was brutally murdered, is a very busy area and also close to the local police station. This has also raised questions on the police in the area. However, the police said that a case has been registered against two unknown assailants and the matter is being investigated.

