Mumbai local train update: Technical snag disrupts services on Harbour line, passengers stranded

Local train services on the Harbour line were disrupted on Wednesday due to a technical snag between Panvel and Khandeswar stations in Navi Mumbai. As per officials, the issue left several passengers stranded at stations along the CSMT-Panvel route and onboard halted trains. Services on the line are reportedly running with a delay of approximately 30 minutes, they added. Meanwhile, authorities are working to resolve the issue and restore normal operations.

Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila said the disruption in services was caused by the problem in track circuits between Panvel and Khandeshwar stations in Navi Mumbai. He added that the concerned department is trying to resolve the issue.

Passengers said the crowd on local trains swelled as trains ran behind the schedule. The Harbour Line connects Navi Mumbai with south Mumbai and western suburbs. Around 10 lakh commuters use the local train services to travel between CSMT and Panvel and Goregaon stations.

Earlier snag on Harbour line

In a similar incident in August this year, the local train services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway were disrupted due to a snag in overhead equipment between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations. The incident took place on August 31, causing inconvenience to commuters in the rush hours. The services on the route remained completely suspended for at least two hours after the overhead equipment on the Down (Vashi-bound) line broke around 7.30 am and was fixed by 9.30 am, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

