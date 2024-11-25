Mumbai local train: Railways all set to launch new AC train with 12 more trips, check launch date

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Check Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates.

Mumbai local train news today: Here comes another piece of good news for the train passengers in Mumbai. The Western Railway is all set to launch a new air-conditioned (AC) local train next month as officials aiming for a launch on Christmas Day. The latest AC Mumbai local train, which arrived at the Kandivli yard on Tuesday, is currently undergoing mandatory tests before it enters service.

It should be noted that the first AC Mumbai local train was first introduced on December 25, 2017 on Christmas celebrations. Howeverm, the new addition to the Western Railway network will improve the services, with plans for an additional 10 to 12 AC local trips.

Being made by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, this train aims to address the growing demand for more AC services among commuters.

The development comes as the Western Railway is seeing higher demand for AC local trains compared to Central Railway. Over 1.24 lakh passengers or about 4 per cent of Western Railway's daily ridership of 31 lakh, opt for AC local trains.

The new Mumbai local train will bring a huge relief for those demanding more AC trains. In terms of income, these Mumbai local train services generate significant revenue for the railway department and the Western Railway now has eight AC rakes in its fleet, with 7 already in service.

The total fleet of the Mumbai local train comprises 111 rakes, of which 95 are operational. The breakdown includes 74 non-AC rakes (12-coach), 14 non-AC rakes (15-coach), and 7 AC rakes.