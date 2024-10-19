Mumbai: Local train derails at Kalyan station, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : DRM MUMBAI CR (X-FILE) Mumbai: Local train derails at Kalyan station.

Mumbai news: A local train derailed at Kalyan station in Thane district on Friday (October 18), some 60 kilometres from Mumbai, while entering a platform. However, there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00 pm when one coach went off the track, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone. The rear coach derailed when the train was at slow speed since it was about to halt at platform number 2," Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

As per a Central Railway bulletin, four long distance trains departing from CSMT have been diverted via Diwa-Panvel-Pune, instead of Kalyan-Kasara route, due to the derailment. Nila said the derailed coach will be re-railed by midnight. The services on the line will resume after the tracks are declared safe for operations by concerned authorities, he added.

In a message on X, CR's Mumbai division DRM Rajnish Goyal said, "Due to technical issue, mainline services are running behind schedule. Inconvenience is regretted."

He, however, in a subsequent message an hour later, informed about the derailment, which got flak from netizens who called out the earlier "misinformation".

Incidentally, on Sunday, a train had derailed just outside the EMU Carshed at Western Railway's Mumbai Central station. It led to cancellation of several suburban trains since the down slow line was infringed by the derailed coaches.