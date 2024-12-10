Mumbai: Leakage in BMC's water pipeline, no supply in some parts | Check the affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that some areas of Bandra, Mumbai will not get water supply due to a water leakage in the supply pipeline. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said a leakage was reported in a 600 mm diameter water supply pipeline in Bandra at 2 am last night, disrupting the regular water supply.

Ward HW BMC on X, wrote, "Major pipe burst reported at SV Road near Lucky Junction. Emergency repair teams are on the way. Water supply to the H-West ward has been temporarily suspended to assess the damage and carry out repairs. Further updates will follow."

"Out of the 2 water channels supplying water to the Pali Reservoir at Lucky Junction on Swami Vivekananda Marg in Bandra West, a 600 mm diameter main water channel suddenly started leaking around 2 am. Taking up water leakage prevention on a war footing," Ward HW BMC's another post read.

Which areas of Mumbai will be affected?

"BMC teams are working to stop the leakage, this has affected the water supply in the H west ward. Some areas of Bandra will not get the water supply today and some areas will have the water supply with low pressure till the restoration of the pipeline is completed," the BMC added.

The Mumbai civic body appealed to people in the H West ward to use less water today.