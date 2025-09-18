Mumbai: Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted in school, probe underway Mumbai Police have booked the incident under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and taken a female staff member into custody. Officials are currently examining the school’s CCTV footage to ascertain her involvement, while three other female support staff have been summoned.

Mumbai:

A disturbing case has emerged in Mumbai's Goregaon area, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the premises of a well-known school. The incident occurred on Monday (September 15), soon after the child was dropped at school by her grandmother.

Later that day, the girl returned home and complained of pain, prompting her family to seek medical attention. Following the medical examination, her family lodged a complaint with the police and informed the school administration.

Mumbai Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested a female staff member. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage of the school to determine her exact role, while three female assistant staffers have also been called for questioning.

Woman dies by suicide in Santacruz

In another alarming incident, a 32-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by hanging herself at her residence in Vakola, Santacruz East. The woman, identified as Farhana Khan, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday.

Her live-in partner, Atique Riyaz Mansuri (35), discovered her body. Still, instead of calling the police or rushing to the hospital, he transported the body to her parents’ house in Golibar. Shocked family members immediately informed the police, following which an accidental death report (ADR) was filed.

Authorities interrogated Mansuri, who reportedly has a criminal history. The woman’s family has raised suspicions that Mansuri may have been directly involved in her death.