Mumbai-Goa National Highway to be closed for 3 days from today | Know Why

The construction work of the bridge on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway is in full swing. Due to this, it has been decided to keep the Mumbai-Goa National Highway closed from July 11 to July 13. It is being told that the work of installing the girders of the bridge is going on at Pui Maisadara near Kolad, due to which the National Highway will remain closed.

According to the information, the Mumbai-Goa National Highway will be closed from 6 am to 8 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm from July 11 to July 13. Along with this, separate routes have been fixed between Mumbai-Goa for the passage of vehicles.

Diversions

The first route for passengers to travel from Mumbai to Goa has been diverted to Wakan Phata, Bhise Khind, Roha Kolad.

At the same time, the other alternative route to go to Goa from Mumbai is Wakan Phata, Pali, Rawalje Nizampur Mangaon.

Apart from this, if passengers come from Khopoli Pali Wakan National Highway No. 548A, then they can reach Mumbai-Goa Highway from Pali.

If a passenger is coming from Goa to Mumbai then he will have to pass through Kolad, Roha, Bhise Pass Wakan Phata or Nagothane via Mumbai Goa Highway.

Another alternate route has also been decided to come to Mumbai from Goa. Travellers can come to Mumbai via Kolad, Rawalje, Pali and Khopoli National Highway no. 548A. The third route to come to Mumbai from Goa has been decided between Kolad, Rawalje Pali-Wakan Phata.