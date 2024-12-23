Mumbai gets new road to link eastern express highway to Bandra-Kurla complex, traffic jams to be reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY As it is opened now, the new road will reduce traffic more efficiently across three alternative routes to BKC Connector and EEH, facilitating faster and optimized dispersal.

Mumbai: In a big move to reduce the traffic jams in the city and to improve accessibility, a new road was on Monday opened to link eastern express highway with bandra-kurla complex. With this new road, traffic jams in the city will be reduced to great extent.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) opened the 180-meter- long missing link connector and witrh this, the travel time between the two places will be reduced by 15 minutes.

To further enhance the accessibility to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), the MMRDA earlier had constructed an elevated connector between BKC’s ‘G Block’ and EEH and elevated road was opened for public use on November 10, 2019.

Officials said that the existing routes connecting the Western Express Highway (WEH) and EEH—namely, the Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Sion-Dharavi-Kalanagar, and EEH-BKC Connector-WEH—were assessed for travel purpose and during the assessment, it was found that the BKC link provides shortest travel time, which caused heavy use of traffic during peak morning and evening hours.

As the new road opened, it will give the commuters uninterrupted connectivity for traffic coming to and from the Connector and NSE side and will also offer smooth movement towards G-Block, including areas like MCA, Consulate, and MTNL.

The construction of this new link road was completed in six months at an estimated cost of Rs 3.98 crore and now that the new road has been oewpned, the commuters can expect a better travel through BKC that will give them better journey.