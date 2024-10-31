Mumbai: Five Chhota Rajan gang members arrested in builder extortion case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5 Chhota Rajan men held in Mumbai.

Five aides of gangster Chhota Rajan have been arrested in Mumbai for targeting building Ravindra Walia and a woman with a Rs 10 crore extortion bid. According to the anti-extortion cell, Ganesh Sarodia alias Danny (64), a longtime Rajan aide and history-sheeter, allegedly orchestrated the extortion along with advocate Pradeep Yadav (40) and three real estate agents- Manish Bhardwaj (44), Remi Fernandes (58), and Shashikumar Yadav (46). These five are now in custody.

Paulson was allegedly tasked with pursuing the demand in Rajan sharpshooter Satish Kalia’s absence. Walia and the woman, fearing harassment, initially paid Rs 7 lakh. However, after the accused learned that the sale had concluded, they intensified their pressure on Walia. To coerce him, Yadav reportedly stormed into the woman’s Bandstand bungalow, threatening her security guard at gunpoint. The victims then approached the police.

On October 29, a team from the anti-extortion cell, led by inspectors Sudhir Jadhav and Arun Thorat and assistant inspector Jalinder Lembhe, set a trap. When the suspects arrived to collect the money, they were caught on the spot. Upon discovering only Rs 7 lakh in cash, Sarodia allegedly abused Walia and threatened harm to both him and the woman.

5 suspects in police custody

All five arrested suspects have been produced in court and remanded in police custody. The defence counsel argued against the detention, claiming that the arrests were unlawful due to the absence of a prior arrest notice.

FIR against gangster Chhota Rajan's sharpshooter Satish Kalia

An FIR has been filed against gangster Chhota Rajan's sharpshooter Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia, who is serving a life term for the 2011 murder of journalist J Dey, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10cr while out on parole from builder Ravindra Walia after he purchased a bungalow in Bandra West around six months ago.

City crime branch will seek the custody of Kalia, who returned to jail after his parole ended. Police also suspect the role of another alleged Rajan man, Joseph Paulson, who was cleared in Dey's case.

Walia bought a dilapidated bungalow on Mount Mary Road from a woman and hired agents to find buyers. The property is believed to be under dispute. Once the sale process began, the suspects allegedly started calling the woman and Walia's broker, demanding Rs 10 crore as protection money and issuing threats through WhatsApp messages. Kalia, on parole then, allegedly even inspected the property and made the extortion demand.