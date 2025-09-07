Mumbai fire tragedy: Blaze in 24-storey Dahisar building leaves 2 dead, 36 rescued A major fire in a 24-story Mumbai residential building killed two and injured 17, highlighting ongoing serious fire safety lapses in the city's high-rises.

Mumbai:

A major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in a 24-storey residential building located in the Dahisar East area of Mumbai, claiming the lives of two residents and injuring 17 others. The incident prompted a swift response from emergency services, with 36 people successfully rescued from the premises.

According to officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the blaze erupted around 3:05 PM on the seventh floor of the New Janakalyan Society in Shanti Nagar on S V Road. The fire quickly spread, leading to panic among the building’s occupants.

The Mumbai Fire Department deployed seven fire engines and multiple emergency response vehicles to the site. After hours of intense firefighting operations, the blaze was finally brought under control.

Out of the 36 people rescued, 17 were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to injuries. However, hospital authorities confirmed that the condition of all other injured persons is currently stable.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest it may have originated due to an electrical short circuit, but officials have not yet confirmed this.

Recurring fire incidents in Mumbai’s high-rise buildings throughout 2025 have raised serious alarms over fire safety compliance in residential and commercial societies. From the August fire in Andheri East where blocked emergency exits and non-functional alarms endangered lives, to the deadly June blaze in Worli with non-working sprinklers, and the March fire in Kandivali triggered by a suspected AC short circuit, these events reveal a troubling pattern of neglected safety measures. The frequency and severity of these fires underscore urgent gaps in Mumbai’s urban fire preparedness and enforcement that demand immediate attention.

This incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety measures in high-rise buildings across Mumbai. Authorities have urged residents and housing societies to ensure proper maintenance of fire safety systems and to conduct regular fire drills.