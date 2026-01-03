Mumbai: Fire breaks out inside 18-storey residential building in Andheri West area Mumbai fire: A fire erupted around 2 pm in the 18-storey Chandiwala Pearl Regency residential building on SV Road, opposite Andheri subway in Mumbai's Andheri West suburb, civic officials reported on January 3.

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Andheri West on January 3 (Saturday). Six fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, along with police, electricity distribution staff, an ambulance and ward staff from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident was reported around 2:10 pm, with updates continuing through 2:50 pm.

Here are some details and location of residential building affected by fire:

Address: Chandiwala Pearl Regency, SV Road, opposite Andheri Subway, Andheri West

Structure: Ground-plus-upper 18-story residential building with a stilt floor

Incident area: Initially observed on the 1st floor; later updates indicated spread through electrical ducts from the 1st to the 10th floor

Timeline of events

14:10 hours: Incident reported to authorities (BMC-MFB Control)

14:50 hours: On-site update confirms fire confined to a specific sector

14:37 hours: Fire brigade declares Level I incident (initial containment and safety stage)

Ongoing assessment noted smoke lodging inside the building, with electric ducts from 1st to 10th floor highlighted as the primary confined area.

Response and resources deployed

Fire services: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) with six fire trucks.

Law enforcement: Mumbai Police on scene for crowd management and security.

Utilities: Staff from the local Electricity Distribution Company involved to manage electrical issues.

Medical: 108 Ambulance on standby for potential injuries.

Local administration: BMC ward staff supporting incident management and relief operations.

Current status and risk factors

Fire is currently confined within the building’s electrical duct system, spanning from the 1st to the 10th floor. No injuries have been reported at this time. Smoke has been observed lodging inside the structure, necessitating continued cooling and ventilation efforts to prevent flare-ups. Firefighters will now continue to monitor the electrical ducts, ensure all power sources are safely isolated, and ventilate the affected floors.

Routine coordination with electricity officials to secure the electricity supply to the affected zones. Ongoing communication from the BMC and Mumbai Police to residents and the public regarding safety guidance and any possible evacuations.