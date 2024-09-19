Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Lokhandwala complex, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire incident reported from Steller Bungalows in Lokhandwala complex.

A fire erupted this morning in the upscale Lokhandwala Complex, specifically in a ground-plus-one bungalow. The incident occurred at Bungalow No. 11 on Cross Road No. 2 and was reported to authorities at 8:57 AM.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) officials confirmed that by 9:22 AM, the blaze was classified as Level 1, indicating it was contained primarily to the ground and first floors of the structure. Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, an ambulance, Adani staff, and civic ward officials, were promptly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. Firefighting operations are currently underway, with crews working diligently to fully extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

Authorities monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as further information becomes available. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to stay alert as emergency services continue their efforts.