Mumbai: Father, son lie down infront of local train at Bhayandar railway station, commit suicide

Maharashtra: Two men, reportedly father and son, committed suicide in front of a local train in Mumbai at Bhayandar railway station. The video of the incident was caught on CCTV.

According to the video, two men are seen walking on the platform at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai while a local train is passing by. As the train crosses the station, the two men also get down from the platform and start crossing the railway track.

In a while, another local train is seen coming towards the station. Suddenly, both the men who were walking on the train tracks come on the second track and lie down on the line as the train approaches the station. The duo comes in front of the train, lie down and commit suicide as the train runs over them.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Monday. In the incident captured in the CCTV camera, it is clearly visible that the father and son are seen talking to each other on the platform and going towards Virar.

After getting down from the platform and walking some distance, both the father and son lie down in front of the local train going from Virar towards Churchgate.

Suddenly seeing two people coming in front of the local train, the driver of the train tried his best to stop the train but by the time the train it stopped, both people had come under the train.

According to the information received after the incident, both the people who committed suicide are father and son and residents of Nalasopara.

Railway police have registered a case without ADR in this matter and have started further investigation.

