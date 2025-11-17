Mumbai CNG supply disrupted due to pipeline damage, pumps see rush; restoration likely by Tuesday MGL has prioritised ensuring uninterrupted supply to domestic PNG consumers so that their gas usage is not affected. Industrial and commercial consumers in affected areas have been advised to switch to alternate fuel until restoration.

Mumbai:

Mumbai has been witnessing a disruption in CNG supply due to damage caused by a third party to GAIL’s main gas supply pipeline within the RCF complex in Trombay. This has affected supply to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s ( MGL) city gate station in Wadala. This issue has been ongoing since Sunday.

CNG pumps in the city witnessed long queues for refuelling, affecting thousands of autorickshaws, taxis and other CNG-run vehicles. Several CNG pumps in the city have remained shut since morning due to low gas pressure, PTI quoted a representative of a local petrol dealers' body as saying. Several pumps in Thane and Navi Mumbai also remained closed.

MGL has, however, prioritised ensuring uninterrupted supply to domestic PNG consumers so that their gas usage is not affected.

Out of a total of 389 CNG stations, 225 stations are currently operational, while supply at the remaining stations is disrupted.

Supply to be restored by Tuesday

According to information, repair work on the pipeline is ongoing and gas supply is expected to be restored by the afternoon of November 18.

Chetan Modi, Petrol Dealers Association (Mumbai) president, said the officials told him that the repair work was being done on war footing and the process may take a whole day.

"I have kept my own pump shut since morning as there is no (gas supply) pressure," he said.

Anil Garg, leader of a school bus operator's body, said that CNG shortage had hit operations and they were compelled to combine the school bus routes.

"Many school buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are facing problems in getting CNG. We have been forced to combine the school bus routes,” Garg said.

MGL advises commercial users to use alternate fuel

The MGL has advised industrial and commercial consumers in affected areas to switch to alternate fuel until restoration.

"Gas supplies across MGL's network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala," MGL said.