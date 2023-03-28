Mumbai: Space under flyover turned into sports complex | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @DHANANJAY_TECH Space under flyover turned into sports complex in Mumbai

Mumbai: Making an apt use of space, an empty area under a flyover in Mumbai has been turned into a sports complex. In this complex, the civic body has converted the space into basketball and badminton courts.

In a video shared by a content creator who goes by the name @Dhananjay_Tech, some people can be seen playing cricket in the sports complex which has been covered by nets so that it doesn't disturb or create hurdles for the traffic.

Sharing the video, the content creator wrote, "This is brilliant idea... I think all cities should implement this... Does your city have something similar?"

The sports complex has been created under the Sanpada flyover that connects Sector 16 and Sector 8. The civic body has also used different colours to give the space an attractive look.

According to reports, the project was launched in 2021 by the civic body and was opened for free public use in December 2022.

ALSO READ | Leopard does yoga in viral video, gives netizens fitness motivation with Surya Namaskar. Watch

ALSO READ | IPS officer becomes first to swim Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves. Watch video