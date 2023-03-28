IPS officer becomes first to swim Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves. Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : @KRISHNAPIPS IPS swims from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves

Trending News: Krishna Prakash, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has made history by becoming the first person to swim from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Caves in Mumbai, a distance of 16.20 kilometers, in just 5 hours and 26 minutes. The feat was part of the "Drowning Prevention Awareness" campaign, and Krishna Prakash shared a video of his achievement on Twitter, where it went viral.

In the video, Krishna Prakash can be seen starting his expedition at 7:45 am on March 26 from Gateway of India and successfully swimming against the waves to Mumbai's Elephanta Caves. He ends the video posing with a trophy and a garland around his neck.

Since being shared on March 26, the video has received over 469k views, 15k likes, and numerous retweets. The comments section is filled with congratulatory messages from people amazed by Krishna Prakash's achievement.

Watch the viral video of IPS officer swimming from Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves below:

IPS Dipanshu Kabra, IPS Sukirti Madhav Mishra, and Agra ADG Rajiv Krishna also congratulated Krishna Prakash on his accomplishment. One Twitter user commented, "May this feat of yours inspire millions of others to become great swimmers, and get over any fears of water!" Another praised Krishna Prakash's determination, saying, "Swimming against the waves is the most difficult task... more power to you... congratulations."

Krishna Prakash hopes that his adventure swimming will inspire young Indians to try their best to win an Olympic medal in the 10k open water swimming

Read More Trending News