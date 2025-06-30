Mumbai braces for high tide today, waves likely to reach 4.28 meters; IMD issues alert Authorities have specifically appealed to the public to avoid venturing to Juhu Beach around the high tide period to ensure safety. Residents and tourists have been advised to stay away from Juhu Beach and other coastal areas during the high tide hours.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high tide alert for Mumbai following a spell of heavy rainfall. As per the IMD forecast, high tide is expected around 3:48 pm on Monday, with sea waves likely to surge as high as 4.28 meters. In view of this, residents and tourists have been advised to stay away from Juhu Beach and other coastal areas during the high tide hours.

Authorities have specifically appealed to the public to avoid venturing to Juhu Beach around the high tide period to ensure safety. This comes after a particularly intense monsoon onset this year -- arriving as early as May 26 in the southern parts of the country, marking the earliest arrival in 75 years. Since then, continuous rainfall has been recorded in Colaba and adjoining regions.

Public advised to stay away from coastal areas

In a concerning development, the city's lake water levels have risen to 36 per cent, the highest in the past three years. Rainfall has been widespread across Konkan and western Maharashtra, while Vidarbha and Marathwada experienced torrential rain on Thursday night, resulting in floods and communication disruptions. The IMD has warned of rough sea conditions until July 1 and forecasted waves potentially crossing 4.5 meters, prompting a stern advisory for residents to stay away from beaches.

Yellow alert issued in some districts

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Wednesday (July 2). These districts are expected to receive heavy rain accompanied by strong winds at isolated places. Meanwhile, Raigad district has been placed under an orange alert for the same day, with predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. The weather department has also sounded a caution for heavy rainfall between June 30 and July 3 across all these regions.

Light to moderate rainfall likely in several districts

A separate advisory issued by IMD at 7 am on Monday indicates the possibility of light to moderate rainfall over the next 3–4 hours in several districts, including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Nashik, Nandurbar, Nanded, Beed, Jalna, Dhule, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dharashiv, and Pune.

