IMD issues rain warnings across states, yellow alert for Delhi today, schools shut in Himachal | Check updates Weather updates: Amid the full-scale spread of monsoon, the IMD has issued red alerts and warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the country in the coming days.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire country, nine days ahead of its usual onset date of July 8. The development brings much-needed relief to several regions, but also raises the risk of extreme weather events across many states.

Amid the full-scale spread of monsoon, the IMD has issued red alerts and warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the country in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR: Wet start to the week with yellow alert in place

After a rainy weekend that marked the official onset of the monsoon in Delhi, the IMD has forecast continued showers and a generally cloudy sky for Monday.

A yellow alert has been issued for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius. While more rainfall is expected on Monday, its intensity is likely to remain moderate, according to the latest advisory from the IMD.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Red alerts, schools shut in 4 Himachal districts

In the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the situation remains serious due to intense and continued rainfall. Himachal Pradesh has been put under red alert in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur districts following heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered the closure of educational institutions in these districts to ensure student safety.

Uttarakhand is also on high alert, with a red warning issued in nine districts: Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi. Several locations in both states have already reported waterlogging and landslides, leaving people stranded and forcing the administration to initiate emergency response measures.

Northwest India: Rainfall to intensify across several states

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall in northwest India over the coming days. States like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR are likely to experience heavy rainfall activity. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on June 30.

The IMD has further forecast very heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30, Uttarakhand from June 28 to July 2, Punjab on June 29, Haryana and Chandigarh on June 29 and 30, and East Rajasthan on July 3 and 4. Intermittent showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are expected to continue throughout the region during this period.

East and Central India: Week-long rain spell expected

East and Central India are also in for an extended spell of rain. Heavy showers are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Vidarbha. The forecast extends from June 28 to July 4, with certain regions likely to see very heavy rainfall.

West Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive very heavy rain on June 28, July 1 and 2, while East Madhya Pradesh will be affected on June 28 and from July 1 to 4. Chhattisgarh will experience intense rainfall on July 1 and 2. In the eastern belt, Gangetic West Bengal is likely to receive very heavy showers on June 29 and 30. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will also be impacted with rainfall ranging from heavy to very heavy intensity during the week.

Northeast India: Consistent showers with thunderstorms

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Northeast India over the next seven days, often accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely across the region, while very heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh on July 2 and 3, Assam and Meghalaya from July 2 to 4, and Nagaland on July 1 and 2. The authorities have urged people to stay alert, especially in landslide-prone zones.

South India: Scattered heavy rain and strong winds

In South India, scattered rainfall activity continues. Tamil Nadu is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on June 28. Kerala and Mahe are expected to get showers on June 29, July 3 and 4. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will witness rainfall from July 2 to 4.

Additionally, strong surface winds of 40–50 kmph are likely over Tamil Nadu on June 29 and across Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana between June 29 and July 2.

IMD advisory to the public

With the monsoon now active across all regions of India, the IMD has urged the public to remain cautious, follow safety guidelines issued by local administrations, and avoid areas prone to landslides or flash floods. Commuters and residents in high-risk zones are advised to stay informed through official weather bulletins and alerts.

IMD has also advised against fishing activities along the Gujarat coast on June 28 and July 2 and in the Arabian Sea, including areas near Somalia, Oman, and Yemen, from June 29 to July 2. Fishermen should also avoid the central and northern parts of the Arabian Sea during June 28–July 2 due to rough sea conditions.