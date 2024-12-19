Mumbai boat accident: Life jackets now mandatory for ferry rides from Gateway of India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passengers and staff wear life jackets during a ferry ride

Mumbai boat accident: A day after a ferry was capsized when an Indian Navy speedboat on trial lost control and dashed into it, claiming 13 lives off the Mumbai coast, authorities on Thursday made life jackets mandatory for all people taking boat rides from the Gateway of India.

Some tourists noted that life jackets are useful only if people know how to use them and suggested that authorities provide instructions for their proper use during emergencies. Meanwhile, some survivors of Wednesday's tragedy alleged that the ferry lacked an adequate number of life jackets.

Use of life jackets mandatory for every passenger

Devidas Jadhav, an assistant boat inspector stationed at the Gateway of India, informed news agency PTI that wearing life jackets has been made mandatory for all passengers traveling by ferry to Mandva near Alibaug (in Raigad), Elephanta Island, or on short rides within the Mumbai harbor.

Boat owners from Bhaucha Dhakka (a wharf near the Dockyard Road here) said they insist that people wear life jackets, but passengers are reluctant many a times though they could prove life-saving in case of an emergency.

Ferry boats operate from Bhaucha Dhakka to trans-harbour locations like Uran and Revas in neighbouring Raigad district.

Boat owner Sameer Bamane said some passengers are reluctant to wear life jackets, citing the reason that they feel uncomfortable due to excessive heat and sweat during humid conditions. "Tourists here do not want to wear the life jacket, but the same people use it without any complaint when they go to other countries like Singapore or Malaysia. It is because the authorities there do not allow a boat to move if even one person is without a life jacket," he said.

Mumbai ferry accident: How it happened?

The tragedy occurred when an Indian Navy ship lost control during an engine test and collided with a boat carrying about 110 passengers, including 20 children, following which the boat capsized.

Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed and nearly 100 were rescued after the Navy craft carrying out engine trials dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' on Wednesday afternoon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that 90 people have been evacuated or are in good condition, while two are in critical condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured full government support to the injured and an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

