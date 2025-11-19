Mumbai BMC Elections: Samajwadi Party to contest polls independently, rules out alliances Mumbai BMC Elections: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi launched a sharp critique against the Congress party, accusing it of double standards and failing to adequately support minority communities. He emphasised the Samajwadi Party’s strong commitment to fostering communal harmony.

Mumbai:

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi announced on Wednesday (November 19) in Mumbai that the party will contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Maharashtra independently and will not form any alliance. Azmi criticised the Congress party for betraying them at the last minute and changing decisions, alleging that Congress does nothing for minorities and suffers from arrogance and lack of leadership. The Samajwadi Party plans to field candidates on approximately 150 of the 227 BMC seats. The decision to contest solo was made after consulting the party leadership.

Azmi’s sharp attack on Congress included accusations of double standards and failure to support minority communities. He emphasized the Samajwadi Party’s commitment to communal harmony and declared the party’s firm stance against forming electoral alliances with Congress or Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members in both Maharashtra and Mumbai BMC elections.

Mahayuti alliance confirms united front for BMC polls

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, will contest the Mumbai BMC elections together, aiming to secure a two-thirds majority and 51 per cent vote share. The alliance expects independent BJP candidates to withdraw nominations in favor of official party nominees. Polling will take place on December 2, with vote counting on December 3.

Political landscape ahead of BMC elections

The Samajwadi Party’s decision to go solo deals a major blow to the MVA, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Other players include the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), likely contesting alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) in some councils. The elections promise intense competition, with multiple parties positioning themselves independently amidst shifting alliances and political realignments in Maharashtra’s largest civic body.