Mumbai: BMC arrives to take action against 'illegal portion' of religious structure in Dharavi, protests erupt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BMC takes action against 'illegal structure'

A large number of people from the Muslim community staged a protest in Mumbai’s Dharavi area in Maharashtra where the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials arrived to demolish the alleged "illegal portion" of a mosque on Saturday (September 21). Heavy police force was deployed to ensure law and order as the officials tried to calm the situation.

BMC arrives to take action on 'illegal structure'

The Mahbuba-e-Subhani mosque in Dharavi, Mumbai, has an alleged illegal structure, to demolish which the BMC arrived this morning. Ahead of the BMC’s action, a significant number of people from the Muslim community gathered near the mosque. BMC officials first reported to the Dharavi police station, followed by discussions between members of the community. The senior inspector of Dharavi police station also visited the site and attempted to mediate and explain the situation to the protesting people.

Milind Deora and Varsha Gaikwad meet CM Shinde

Milind Deora and Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the latest action and requested him to halt the BMC move. They discussed the law and order situation, urging him to intervene in the matter. Both leaders also suggested that the CM issue directives to BMC.