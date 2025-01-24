Mumbai auto-taxi basic fare hiked by Rs 3 from Feb 1, check new minimum rates

Follow us on Image Source : X Mumbai auto-taxi basic fare hiked

The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare hike for auto rickshaws and taxis in the city. According to the official orders, Rs 3 in the basic fare of autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis is hiked starting from February 1. The decision was approved in a MMRTA meeting held yesterday.

New basic fares

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority release said the new basic fare for autorickshaws will be Rs 26 instead of Rs 23, while it will rise to Rs 31 from the current Rs 28 for black-and-yellow taxis.

The fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will start at Rs 48 instead of the current Rs 40 for the first 1.5 kilometres. The new fares can be charged only after meters are recalibrated, the MMRTA release clarified.

Around 2.3 lakh autos and 20,000 kaali-peeli taxis ferry over a million commuters daily. The fares will be applicable in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and Panvel. The fare for share autos and taxis will also rise by a rupee (minimum Rs 8 for autos will increase to Rs 9 per passenger).

Bus fare also increased

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has approved 14.95 per cent hike in MSRTC bus fares from midnight (January 24/25). The decision was taken in a meeting of the STA on Thursday, a release from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department said.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is one of the largest public transporters in the country with a fleet of 15,000 buses ferrying 55 lakh passengers per day.

(With PTI inputs)