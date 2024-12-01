Sunday, December 01, 2024
     
Mumbai: 6-year-old boy falls into pit near bus depot, dies, FIR registered for negligence

The parents of the deceased demanded action against the management of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. The police filed a case and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Mumbai Published : Dec 01, 2024 15:37 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 15:39 IST
Representational picture
Image Source : X Representational picture

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East in Mumbai on Saturday. The victim was identified as Ujjawal Singh, a resident of the nearby Milan Nagar slum.

"A 6-year-old boy died after falling into an open hole near the Kurla ST Bus depot premises. The incident took place yesterday around 4.15 pm. Nehru Nagar Police registered a negligence case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," said the official. 

Angry locals sought strict action against negligent officials, the management of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the contractor who dug the pit. They demanded an FIR against Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added.

