Devendra Fadnavis dials Eknath Shinde to inquire about his health: Sources

Devendra Fadnavis today (December 1) made a phone call to Eknath Shinde to inquire about his health, said sources. Shinde has been in his village in the Satara district for the past three days, and his health was reported to be unwell. Shinde is expected to return to Mumbai on Sunday evening.

As per sources, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took ill at his native village in Satara district, is recovering and will return to Mumbai on Sunday evening.

A team of doctors checked on Shinde as he developed high fever on Saturday. The Shiv Sena leader headed to his native village Dare in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new state government was shaping up.

Shinde had fever and throat infection, his family doctor RM Parte told media on Saturday.

"He has been given medicines and put on IV (intra-venous therapy for medication). He will feel better in two days. He is leaving for Mumbai on Sunday," Dr Parte said.

A close aide of Shinde on Sunday also said the caretaker CM has been under the weather for sometime and developed fever on Saturday. Shinde is recovering and will return to Mumbai in the evening, the source added.

Today at around 2:00 pm, Shinde will reach his home in Thane via helicopter. At around 4:00 pm, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, will return to Thane from Satara, and will stay at his residence throughout the day.

Eknath Shinde has been suffering from fever and a throat infection for the past two days, his family doctor said, adding that he is now recovering.The doctor mentioned that a team of three to four doctors is treating Eknath Shinde in his native village in Satara district, Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde travelled to his native village in Satara district on Friday.Meanwhile, amid suspense over the announcement of the Chief Ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced on Saturday that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place on December 5. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Bawankule added that the event will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Bawankule wrote, "The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of the pride of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat revealed that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to make a significant decision by Sunday. When asked about the allocation of ministries to allies, Shirsat said that everything would be clarified by Monday evening.

"In my opinion, whenever Eknath Shinde feels the need for time to reflect, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will make a major decision. It could be a political decision... Everything will be clear by Monday evening. The oath-taking ceremony should take place before December 5, as we are preparing accordingly," Shirsat told media.

Earlier, on Thursday night, Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results, declared on November 23, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance return to power with a landslide majority. The ruling alliance has yet to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate. The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.