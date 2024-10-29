Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024.

Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024: The Muktainagar Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 20 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Jalgaon district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Raver Lok Sabha constituency along with another five assembly segments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, independent candidate Chandrakant Patil won the Muktainagar seat by defeating Khadse Rohini Eknathrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Muktainagar Constituency Demographic Profile

The constituency's economy is primarily based on agriculture, with many residents engaged in farming and related activities. It is also known for its links to prominent politicians, including former President Pratibha Patil. Demographically, Muktainagar has a mixed population, comprising various communities engaged in agriculture and small businesses. This constituency has seen strong representation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Eknathrao Khadse previously serving as a significant figure in local politics.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,90,022 voters in the Muktainagar constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,49,724 voters were male and 1,40,297 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 1,284 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamner in 2019 was 153 (152 men and 01 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Muktainagar Assembly constituency was 2,66,763. Out of this, 1,40,091 voters were male and 1,26,672 were female. There were 1,334 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Muktainagar in 2014 was 210 (137 men and 73 women).

Muktainagar Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Muktainagar constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Muktainagar Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Muktainagar Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Muktainagar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLA Chandrakant Patil from this seat. Meanwhile, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has given the ticket to Rohini Khadse from this seat.

Muktainagar Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, independent candidate Chandrakant Patil won the Muktainagar seat with a margin of 1,957 votes. He was polled 91,092 votes with a vote share of 46.42%. He defeated BJP candidate Rohini Khadse, who got 89,135 votes (45.43%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Rahul Patil stood third with 9,751 votes (4.97%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,96,220.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Ganpatrao Khadse won the Muktainagar seat with a margin of 35,768 votes. He was polled 9,708 votes with a vote share of 46.67%. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Patil, who got 75,949 votes (41.38%). NCP candidate Arun Patil stood third with 6,499 votes (3.54%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,83,527.

Muktainagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2009: Eknathrao Khadse (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2014: Eknathrao Khadse (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Chandrakant Patil (Independent)

Muktainagar Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Muktainagar legislative assembly constituency had a total of 2,90,022 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,94,414 or 67.65 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,66,763 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,81,263 or 68.83 per cent.