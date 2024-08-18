'Begin strict Monkeypox screening at Mumbai airport': Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan to government

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WHO declares Monkeypox virus as global health emergency

Days after Pakistan reported three cases of Monkeypox—a virus declared a public health emergency of international concern—Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday (August 17) has called for stringent testing and isolation protocols at Mumbai Airport for passengers arriving from high-risk countries.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chavan shared a copy of the letter he sent to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizing the need for immediate testing and quarantine facilities at Mumbai Airport for travelers from countries with high incidence rates. He referenced the inadequate measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic as a cautionary tale.

"The virus, which originated in Africa, is now spreading rapidly and has reached Pakistan. I strongly urge the government to take proactive steps to prevent its entry and transmission within our country," Chavan wrote.

"Timely action is critical, as any delay could lead to severe consequences if an infected individual enters India undetected," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry earlier on Saturday, August 17, in regards to the rising moneypox cases said, that there are currently no cases of Monkeypox in India. However, they are implementing cautionary measures to prevent and control the spread of the disease. During a review meeting, the Ministry noted that while the possibility of a few imported cases in the coming weeks could not be entirely ruled out, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is considered low for India at present.

“There are no reported cases of Monkeypox in India as of now. The situation is being monitored closely by the ministry,” the statement read.



Further, it added that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures [such as sensitizing the health units at all the airports, seaports, and ground crossings; readying the testing Laboratories (32 in no.); gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case, etc.] are put in place.



Notably, Monkeypox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management.



