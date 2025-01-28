Massive fire breaks out in Thane's Hyper City Mall, fire tenders rush to spot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks out in Thane's Hyper City Mall.

A massive fire broke out in Thane's Hyper City Mall on Tuesday morning. Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to spot to bring the flame under control.

The disaster department of Thane Municipal Corporation received information about the fire at 7:050 AM at Puma brand outlet of Hypercity Mall in Ghodbunder Road area of ​​Thane district of Maharashtra. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as no one was there in the mall in the morning.

After receiving information, the fire brigade along with a pickup fire truck, a fire officer and a rescue vehicle with Thane Municipal Corporation officials rushed to the site of the incident.

The reason for the fire in Hypercity Mall is yet to be ascertained but the Municipal Corporation is making all efforts to douse the fire at the spot.

(With inputs from Rizwan Shaikh)