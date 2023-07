Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kurla area; 6 fire tenders at spot

Mumbai fire: A massive fire broke out in godowns in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Saturday evening. More than six fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured in the incident yet. However, the five godowns were gutted in a fire incident. The firefighting operations are underway. The reason for the fire breakout is not ascertained yet.